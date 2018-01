Jan 29 (Reuters) - CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW:

* FY 2017 NET PROFIT UNDER RUSSIAN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS (RAS) RUB 13.9 BILLION VERSUS RUB 2.5 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 NET INTEREST INCOME UNDER RAS RUB 45.1 BILLION

* TIER 1 CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO (N1.1 RATIO) UNDER RAS AS AT JAN. 1 OF 8.3 PCT Source text: bit.ly/2BDEPLa Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)