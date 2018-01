Jan 30 (Reuters) - Credit Corp Group Ltd:

* ‍HY PROFIT FOR PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEMBERS $29.8 MILLION, UP 18 PERCENT

* HY REVENUE $147.6 MILLION VERSUS $129.1 MLN‍​

* DECLARED 2018 INTERIM DIVIDEND ‍​OF 31.00 CENTS PER SHARE FULLY FRANKED

* REAFFIRMS FY2018 NPAT GUIDANCE UPGRADED IN NOV 2017