Aug 1 (Reuters) - Credit Corp Group Ltd

* 20% growth in net profit after tax (NPAT) to $55.2 million in FY

* Sees FY18 NPAT $60 million - $63 million

* Sees FY18 dividend per share 63.0 cents - 66.0 cents

* For FY18, company provides purchased debt ledger (PDL) acquisition guidance in range of $140 million to $170 million