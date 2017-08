BRIEF-Credit Industriel et Commercial announces filing of draft response offer document to simplified cash offer

June 28 (Reuters) - CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL SA :

* ANNOUNCES FILING OF DRAFT RESPONSE OFFER DOCUMENT PREPARED BY CO IN RESPONSE TO SIMPLIFIED CASH OFFER

* SAYS OFFER PRICE OF €390/SHARE IS FAIR FROM A FINANCIAL POINT OF VIEW FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS OF CIC‍​‍​

* SIMPLIFIED CASH OFFER INITIATED BY BANQUE FEDERATIVE CREDIT MUTUEL AND MUTUELLES INVESTISSEMENT

* COMPANY HAS DECIDED NOT TO TENDER TO THE OFFER THE 237,711 SHARES THAT IT HOLDS‍​