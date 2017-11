Nov 16 (Reuters) - Cree Inc

* Cree says ‍on November 13, co entered into second amendment to credit agreement​ - SEC Filing

* Cree - ‍Amendment amends credit agreement to extend maturity date for borrowings, termination of commitments of lenders to Jan 9, 2022​