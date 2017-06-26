FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Crescent Point announces renewal of credit facilities
June 26, 2017 / 8:15 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Crescent Point announces renewal of credit facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Crescent Point Energy Corp-

* Crescent Point announces renewal of credit facilities

* Crescent Point Energy-‍has renewed its unsecured, covenant-based credit facilities totaling $3.6 billion, with a maturity date extension to June 10, 2020​

* Crescent Point Energy- at June 26, crescent point is estimated to have an unutilized credit capacity of about $1.5 billion with no material near-term debt maturities

* Crescent Point Energy Corp - under terms of syndicated unsecured credit facility, co maintains ability to increase credit capacity by up to $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

