BRIEF-Crescent Point Energy reports Q2 FFO $0.77

July 27 (Reuters) - Crescent Point Energy Corp

* Crescent point energy - do not anticipate need to change 2017 capital program and expect to achieve per share growth of 10 percent in 2017

* Crescent point announces strong Q2 2017 results and upwardly revised 2017 guidance

* Q2 ffo $0.77

* Is increasing its 2017 average production guidance to 174,500 boe/d, up from 172,000 boe/d,

* Expect to meet or exceed our 2017 exit production guidance,

* Total capital expenditures budgeted for 2017, excluding property and land acquisitions, is unchanged at $1.45 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: