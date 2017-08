Aug 8 (Reuters) - Crescita Therapeutics Inc

* Crescita Therapeutics announces acquisition of Alyria skincare products

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - ‍Crescita purchased Alyria for cash consideration of $1.7 million​

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - Deal ‍immediately accretive to revenue and gross margin for Crescita​

* Crescita - Deal also includes a royalty agreement based on a threshold of annual net sales of Alyria over a 9-year period starting in 2020​