FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics reports positive topline results of phase 2 clinical trial to treat plaque psoriasis
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
September 18, 2017 / 11:57 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics reports positive topline results of phase 2 clinical trial to treat plaque psoriasis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Crescita Therapeutics Inc

* Crescita Therapeutics reports positive topline results of phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of plaque psoriasis

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - ‍trial demonstrated statistical significance in achievement of its primary endpoint​

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - ‍no unanticipated safety signals were noted in the trial​

* Crescita - phase 2 results to be evaluated in anticipation of end-of-phase 2 meeting with U.S. FDA to discuss advancement to phase 3​

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - ‍received positive topline results from a phase 2 clinical trial in patients with plaque psoriasis​

* Crescita Therapeutics - licensing revenues would be shared between co and partners; co’s share would reflect its contribution of patented formulations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.