Jan 17 (Reuters) - Creso Pharma Ltd:

* ‍CO SECURED A COMMERCIALISATION AGREEMENT WITH UK-BASED PRECISION HEALTHCARE LTD​

* COMMERCIALISATION AGREEMENT TO MARKET & DISTRIBUTE CANNAQIX 10 & 50 HEMP-BASED HUMAN HEALTH NUTRACEUTICAL PRODUCTS IN UK​