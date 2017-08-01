FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-Crestwood Equity Partners announces Q2 2017 financial and operating results
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 1, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Crestwood Equity Partners announces Q2 2017 financial and operating results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Crestwood Equity Partners lp

* Crestwood announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results and increases full-year 2017 guidance

* Crestwood Equity Partners LP says Q2 2017 net income of $0.3 million, compared to a net loss of $37.1 million in Q2 2016

* Crestwood equity partners - increasing its earnings guidance for full-year 2017 by almost 5% and continues to be positioned to resume distribution growth in 2018

* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA of $380 million to $400 million

* Crestwood Equity Partners LP qtrly total revenues $850.3 million versus $601.9 million

* Sees FY distributable cash flow of $210 million to $230 million

* FY growth project capital spending and joint venture contributions unchanged in range of $225 million to $250 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.