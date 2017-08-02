FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 days ago
BRIEF-Crew Energy announces Q2 2017 financial and operating results
August 2, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Crew Energy announces Q2 2017 financial and operating results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Crew Energy Inc

* Announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Crew energy inc qtrly ‍funds from operations $0.14 per fully diluted share​

* Crew energy inc - ‍guidance for 2017 remains unchanged with average production of 24,000 to 26,000 boe per day​

* Crew energy inc - ‍expect q3 production of 24,500 to 26,500 boe per day​

* Crew energy inc sees ‍q4 production of 29,500 to 31,500 boe per day​

* Crew energy inc qtrly daily ‍total production 20,468 boe/d versus 21,950​ boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

