March 1 (Reuters) - Crew Energy Inc:

* . ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS AND EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENT

* QTRLY ‍SHR $0.02​

* QTRLY ‍PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS SALES OF $60.1 MILLION VERSUS $55.1 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW $0.22 PER DILUTED SHARE

* PRODUCTION IN Q4 2017 AVERAGED 25,270 BOE PER DAY, 13% HIGHER THAN Q4 2016 AND 9% HIGHER THAN Q3 2017

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $80 TO $85 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.03 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: