BRIEF-CRH FY EBITDA up 6 pct to 3.3 bln euros, eyes growth in 2018

March 1 (Reuters) - Crh Plc:

* TOTAL DIVIDEND UP 5 PERCENT TO 0.68 EURPER SHARE

* FY PRETAX PROFIT 2.01 BILLION EUR VERSUS 1.74 BILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* FY SALES 27.6 BILLION EUR

* ‍SALES OF EUR 27.6 BILLION, 2% AHEAD OF 2016; LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES UP 2%​

* ‍EBITDA UP 6% TO EUR 3.3 BILLION; LIKE-FOR-LIKE EBITDA UP 3%​

* ‍FULL YEAR DIVIDEND PER SHARE INCREASED BY 5% TO 68.0C, COVERED 3.3 TIMES​

* ‍WELL POSITIONED TO CAPITALISE ON ONGOING ECONOMIC RECOVERY​

* ‍FOCUS REMAINS ON CONSOLIDATING AND BUILDING UPON GAINS MADE IN 2017​

* ‍WE BELIEVE THAT 2018 WILL BE A YEAR OF CONTINUED GROWTH FOR GROUP​

* ‍MARGINS AND RETURNS AHEAD IN ALL AMERICAN AND EUROPEAN DIVISIONS​

* ‍TARGET IS TO BUILD DIVIDEND COVER TO 3 TIMES BEFORE ONE-OFF ITEMS OVER MEDIUM-TERM AND ACCORDINGLY​

* ‍ANY DIVIDEND INCREASES IN COMING YEARS WILL LAG INCREASES IN EARNINGS PER SHARE​

* ‍IN EUROPE, EUR 0.6 BILLION WAS SPENT ON ACQUISITIONS, 1.3 BILLION IN AMERICAS​

* ‍IN EUROPE, EUR 0.6 BILLION WAS SPENT ON ACQUISITIONS, 1.3 BILLION IN AMERICAS​

* ‍ANTICIPATE SOME STABILISATION OF CEMENT MARKET IN PHILIPPINES IN 2018​