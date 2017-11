Nov 3 (Reuters) - CRH Medical Corp

* CRH Medical Corp - ‍comments on centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services final 2018 physician fee schedule​

* CRH Medical Corp - ‍total adjusted operating EBITDA will decrease approximately 20% if CMS final rule applied to most recent financial results​

* CRH Medical - impact from final physician fee schedule​, if applied to most recent results, would result in decrease of about 10.5% of total co revenue