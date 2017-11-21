BRIEF-CRH says has capacity for further deals after fresh U.S move

Nov 21 (Reuters) - CRH Plc

* CRH says paying average 10x 2017 FY EBITDA, 8x post-synergies for $3.5 billion Ash Grove, $0.75 billion Florida cement deals

* CRH says has identified $80 million of synergies from ash grove acquisition over three years

* CRH CEO says recent acquisitions very deliberate attempt to refocus group on U.S. and higher growth states

* CRH CFO says still has capacity on balance sheet to do further deals as they present themselves

* CRH CEO says would not expect any significant deals in new geographies Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)