FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CRH sees FY earnings rising above 3.2 billion euros ​
Sections
Featured
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
world
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
market analysis
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
africa
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
November 21, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-CRH sees FY earnings rising above 3.2 billion euros ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - CRH Plc

* ‍Sales increased by 2 percent to 20.7 bln euros in first nine months compared with corresponding period in 2016​

* ‍EBITDA for nine months to end of September 2017 was 2.43 billion euros, an increase of 2 percent compared with 2016​

* ‍Continue to expect another year of progress for the group; with current momentum continuing for remainder of year​

* ‍EBITDA including discontinued operations estimated to be in excess of eur 3.2 billion (2016 reported: eur 3.13 billion)​

* ‍To date in 2017, group spent 1.34 billion euros on 27 acquisition/investment transactions​

* ‍Expect year-end net debt to be in line with last year​ Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.