BRIEF-CRH sees FY earnings rising above 3.2 billion euros ​

Nov 21 (Reuters) - CRH Plc

* ‍Sales increased by 2 percent to 20.7 bln euros in first nine months compared with corresponding period in 2016​

* ‍EBITDA for nine months to end of September 2017 was 2.43 billion euros, an increase of 2 percent compared with 2016​

* ‍Continue to expect another year of progress for the group; with current momentum continuing for remainder of year​

* ‍EBITDA including discontinued operations estimated to be in excess of eur 3.2 billion (2016 reported: eur 3.13 billion)​

* ‍To date in 2017, group spent 1.34 billion euros on 27 acquisition/investment transactions​

* ‍Expect year-end net debt to be in line with last year​ Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)