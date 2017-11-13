BRIEF-CRISPR and Casebia collaborate with CureVac on mRNA for gene-editing programs

Nov 13 (Reuters) - CRISPR Therapeutics AG

* CRISPR Therapeutics and Casebia collaborate with CureVac on mRNA for gene-editing programs

* ‍Under terms, CureVac will develop novel Cas9 mRNA constructs with improved properties for gene editing applications​

* ‍In exchange, CureVac will receive an upfront payment and research funding ​

* CRISPR Therapeutics-‍CureVac to also be eligible to receive development, commercial milestones, royalties on commercialized products from collaboration​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: