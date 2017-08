July 27 (Reuters) - Crispr Therapeutics AG:

* Says Marc Becker will not resume his duties as CFO

* Crispr Therapeutics AG - CFO Marc Becker will be leaving his functions at co as of Sept. 30, 2017

* Says board of directors has begun search for company's next Chief Financial Officer

* Becker had been on family and medical leave, as disclosed in march