2 months ago
BRIEF-Criteo appoints Siddharth Dabhade as general manager India
June 21, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Criteo appoints Siddharth Dabhade as general manager India

June 21 (Reuters) - Criteo Sa

* Appoints Siddharth Dabhade as general manager India Source text: [Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO), the performance marketing technology company, today officially announced the appointment of Siddharth Dabhade as General Manager India, to lead the growth of the company's fastest growing market. Siddharth will provide strategic direction and further accelerate the growth of Criteo's India business, with a portfolio of customers that currently includes Flipkart, Shopclues, ABO, Nykaa, Urban Ladder, MakeMyTrip, Yatra, GoiBibo and other leading e-commerce and online travel companies.]

