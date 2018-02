Feb 14 (Reuters) - Criteo SA:

* CRITEO REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.21

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $230 MILLION TO $235 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.78

* SAYS EXPECT REVENUE EX-TAC GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN 3% AND 8% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY

* QUARTERLY REVENUE GREW TO $674 MILLION FROM $567 MILLION