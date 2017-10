Oct 11 (Reuters) - Critical Outcome Technologies Inc :

* CRITICAL OUTCOME TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT DOSED IN PHASE 1 TRIAL OF COTI-2 IN HEAD AND NECK SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA

* CRITICAL OUTCOME TECHNOLOGIES - ‍TOP-LINE DATA OF COTI-2 IN HEAD AND NECK SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA ​EXPECTED IN 2018

* CRITICAL OUTCOME TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍REMAIN ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE SECONDARY AND EXPLORATORY ENDPOINT DATA OF COTI-2​ BY YEAR-END