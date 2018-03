March 8 (Reuters) - Crocodile Garments Ltd:

* EXPECTED TO RECORD AN UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE WITHIN RANGE OF HK$63 MILLION TO HK$68 MILLION FOR HY​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE IN REVALUATION GAIN OF GROUP'S INVESTMENT PROPERTIES​