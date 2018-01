Jan 29 (Reuters) - Crocodile Garments Ltd:

* ‍GROUP TO DISPOSE ENTIRE EQUITY INTEREST IN ZHONGSHAN CROCODILE GARMENTS LTD TO ZHONGSHAN HONG FENG REAL PROPERTY CONSULTANCY​

* ‍PURSUANT TO SHARE DISPOSAL AGREEMENT, VENDOR WILL DEPOSIT SUM OF RMB28.5 MILLION​

* GROUP EXPECTS GAIN OF RMB14.7 MILLION FROM DISPOSAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: