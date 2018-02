BRIEF-Croda to buy crop chemistry firm Plant Impact for 10 mln stg ​

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Plant Impact Plc:

* RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER

* ‍RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR PLANT IMPACT PLC (“PLANT IMPACT” OR “COMPANY”) BY CRODA EUROPE LIMITED (“CRODA EUROPE”)​

* ‍REACHED AGREEMENT ON TERMS OF A UNANIMOUS RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER TO BE MADE BY CRODA EUROPE FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF PLANT IMPACT ( “OFFER”)​

* ‍UNDER TERMS OF OFFER, PLANT IMPACT SHAREHOLDERS SHALL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE 10.57 PENCE IN CASH.​

* ‍OFFER VALUES ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF PLANT IMPACT AT APPROXIMATELY £10 MILLION AND REPRESENTS A PREMIUM OF APPROXIMATELY 79.9 PER CENT.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)