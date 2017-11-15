BRIEF-Cromwell European REIT to launch smaller IPO in Singapore

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Cromwell Property Group
* Cromwell european real estate investment trust lodges ipo prospectus in singapore
* Cromwell european reit seeks to raise 236 million euros through listing - prospectus
* Cromwell european real estate investment trust says cornerstone investors also agree to subscribe to 320 million euros worth of units
* Cromwell european real estate investment trust projects 2018 yield of 7.8 percent
* In September, company had put its up to $1.1 bln REIT IPO on hold Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anshuman Daga and Aradhana Aravindan)