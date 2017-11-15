FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cromwell European REIT to launch smaller IPO in Singapore
Sections
Featured
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
The road to Brexit
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
Sport
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 15, 2017 / 8:36 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Cromwell European REIT to launch smaller IPO in Singapore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Cromwell Property Group

* Cromwell european real estate investment trust lodges ipo prospectus in singapore

* Cromwell european reit seeks to raise 236 million euros through listing - prospectus

* Cromwell european real estate investment trust says cornerstone investors also agree to subscribe to 320 million euros worth of units

* Cromwell european real estate investment trust projects 2018 yield of 7.8 percent

* In September, company had put its up to $1.1 bln REIT IPO on hold Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anshuman Daga and Aradhana Aravindan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.