Nov 29 (Reuters) - Cronos Group Inc:

* CRONOS GROUP INC. REPORTS Q3 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* CRONOS GROUP INC - CO GENERATED $1.3 MILLION IN REVENUE DURING THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017, AN INCREASE OF 104% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: