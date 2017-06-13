BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare to acquire assets of Advantage RN

June 13 (Reuters) - Cross Country Healthcare Inc

* Cross country healthcare to acquire assets of advantage rn

* Cross country healthcare inc - deal for aggregate purchase price of $88 million

* Cross country healthcare inc - company is financing acquisition through a combination of cash-on-hand and borrowings under its senior credit facility

* Cross country healthcare inc says has also entered into a commitment to increase borrowing capacity under its current credit facility by $40 million