Aug 7 (Reuters) - Crossamerica Partners Lp

* Crossamerica Partners LP: announces pending acquisition of assets of jet pep of alabama

* Crossamerica - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire certain assets of Holly Pond, Al Based Jet Pep, Inc. For a total consideration of $72 million

* Expects acquisition to be accretive to distributable cash flow to limited partners