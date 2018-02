Feb 12 (Reuters) - CROSSJECT SA:

* FREE ALLOCATION OF WARRANTS (BSA) AND CONVERTIBLE BOND ISSUE OF 5.25 MILLION EUROS‍​

* FREE ALLOCATION TO EXISITNG SHAREHOLDERS IN RATIO OF ONE BSA PER SHARE HELD

* TEN BSA WILL ALOW AS OF APRIL 10 TO SUBSCRIBE TO A SHARE AT 4.5 EUR

* ‍​BOND ISSUE HAS MATURITY OF 2 YRS