BRIEF-Crosswinds files normal course issuer bid notice with the TSX

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Crosswinds Holdings Inc

* Crosswinds files normal course issuer bid notice with the TSX

* Crosswinds Holdings Inc - TSX has approved its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid for up to 460,404 of its common shares

* Crosswinds Holdings Inc - NCIB purchases may commence on September 18, 2017 and will terminate on September 17, 2018

* Crosswinds Holdings Inc - Crosswinds intends to fund purchases out of available cash