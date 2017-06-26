FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Crosswinds Holdings says Salbro shareholders enter into acquisition agreement
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 26, 2017 / 8:40 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Crosswinds Holdings says Salbro shareholders enter into acquisition agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Crosswinds Holdings Inc

* Salbro shareholders enter into acquisition agreement

* Crosswinds holdings - informed by shareholders of its investee, Salbro Bottle Inc. That they have entered into a definitive agreement with tricorbraun

* Crosswinds-Expects to fully monetize remaining investment in Salbro which consists of debentures and warrants exercisable into 7.5% of salbro enterprise after deal closes ​

* Crosswinds Holdings Inc - ‍definitive agreement with tricorbraun is for the acquisition of Salbro​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

