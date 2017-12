Dec 19 (Reuters) - Crosswinds Holdings Inc:

* CROSSWINDS PROVIDES UPDATE ON SALE OF MONARCH

* CROSSWINDS-‍FEDERATED NATIONAL PROVIDED UPDATE THAT IT EXECUTED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT,RELATED INDENTURES TO RAISE $25 MILLION BY OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* CROSSWINDS HOLDINGS - ‍PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO BE USED, AMONG OTHER THINGS, FOR PROPOSED MONARCH DELAWARE DEAL