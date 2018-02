Feb 15 (Reuters) - CrowdWorks Inc

* Says it will fully acquire 67 percent owned co DENEN Co. Ltd., from Gaiax Co Ltd, for 316 million yen in total, effective Feb. 28

* Says it will take out loans of totalling 316 million yen with a term of one year, on Feb. 28

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/NMuauT

