March 1 (Reuters) - Crown Castle International Corp:

* CROWN CASTLE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP - PRICED ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF 7.7 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP - GROSS PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: