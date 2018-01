Jan 9 (Reuters) - Crown Castle International Corp:

* CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL - PRICED PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF 3.150% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023 IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNTS OF $750 MILLION

* CROWN CASTLE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL - ‍PRICED PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF 3.800% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028 IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNTS OF $1.0 BILLION​