Jan 9 (Reuters) - Crown Castle International Corp:

* CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP - COMMENCING PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023 AND SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028

* CROWN CASTLE- TO USE PROCEEDS TO REPAY IN FULL SENIOR SECURED TOWER REVENUE NOTES,SERIES 2010-3, CLASS C-2020 ISSUED BY SOME OF CO'S UNITS