BRIEF-Crown Castle reports Q3 earnings $0.21/shr

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Crown Castle International Corp

* Crown Castle reports third quarter 2017 results, provides outlook for full year 2018 and announces 11% increase to common stock dividend

* Crown Castle International Corp - ‍increased quarterly common stock dividend by 11% to $1.05 per share​

* Crown Castle International Corp - qtrly net revenue $1,063‍​ million versus $992 million

* Crown Castle International Corp - ‍expect revenue growth to accelerate driven by an increase in new leasing activity in 2018​

* Crown Castle International Corp sees fy 2018 ‍AFFO $2,219 million to $2,264 million​

* Crown Castle International Corp sees ‍fy 2018 FFO $1,910 million to $1,955​ million

* Crown Castle International Corp - qtrly AFFO ‍$459 million versus $416​ million

* Crown Castle International Corp sees fy 2018 ‍net income $515 million to $595​ million

* Crown Castle International Corp sees fy 2017 ‍net income $438 million to $463 million​

* Crown Castle International Corp sees fy 2017 ‍FFO $1,590 million to $1,595 million​

* Crown Castle International Corp - sees site rental revenues for 2017 of $3,522 million to $3,527 million ‍​

* Crown Castle International Corp sees fy 2017 ‍AFFO $1,779 million to $1,784 million​

* Crown Castle International Corp - sees 2018 site rental revenue of $4,546 million to $4,591 million ‍​

* Crown Castle International Corp - qtrly earnings per share $0.21 ‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $1.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: