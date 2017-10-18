FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Crown Holdings reports Q3 earnings $1.32/shr
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 18, 2017 / 9:49 PM / in 3 days

BRIEF-Crown Holdings reports Q3 earnings $1.32/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Crown Holdings Inc

* Crown Holdings, Inc. Reports third quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.75 to $0.80

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.41

* Q3 earnings per share $1.32

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $2.468 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.4 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Crown Holdings Inc -‍currently forecasts 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $450 million​

* Crown Holdings Inc - ‍cash provided by operating activities is currently expected to be approximately $875 million for fy 2017 ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.