Aug 4 (Reuters) - Crown Resorts Ltd

* FY Australian resorts ‍normalised revenue of $2,824.9 million, down 12.7%

* FY Australian resorts ‍VIP program play turnover of $33.3 billion, down 48.9%​

* In FY for Crown Melbourne normalised operating margin increased from 29.1% to 29.5%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: