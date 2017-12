Dec 4 (Reuters) - Crown Resorts Ltd:

* PROCEEDING HAS BEEN FILED ON BEHALF OF PERSONS WHO ACQUIRED AN INTEREST IN CROWN SHARES BETWEEN 6 FEBRUARY 2015 AND 16 OCTOBER 2016​

* ‍MAURICE BLACKBURN LAWYERS HAS COMMENCED A CLASS ACTION PROCEEDING AGAINST CROWN IN FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALI​A‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: