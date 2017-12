Dec 29 (Reuters) - Crown Resorts Ltd:

* ‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF ITS 62% INTEREST IN CROWNBET, TOGETHER WITH LOANS ADVANCED BY IT TO CROWNBET, FOR $150 MILLION​

* ‍PURCHASER IS AN ENTITY ASSOCIATED WITH OTHER SHAREHOLDERS IN CROWNBET, INCLUDING CROWNBET MANAGEMENT TEAM LED BY MATTHEW TRIPP​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: