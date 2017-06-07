BRIEF-Cryoport expands agreement with Sanaria to support grant awards with U.S. National institutes of Health, U.S. army

June 7 (Reuters) - Cryoport Inc:

* Cryoport expands agreement with Sanaria to support grant awards with u.s. National institutes of health and u.s. Army

* Cryoport inc - will assist Sanaria Inc in design and implementation of cryogenic cold chain for Sanaria's investigational malaria vaccines

* Cryoport Inc - work will assist in implementation in support of anticipated commercial launch of PFSPZ vaccine, which is cryopreserved

* Cryoport Inc - work is supported by grants to sanaria from national institute of allergy and infectious diseases, u.s. Department of defense Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: