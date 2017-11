Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cryoport Inc:

* Revenue increased 52 percent to $3.0 million for three month period ended September 30, 2017​

* Cryoport Inc - ‍GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders for three month period ended September 30, 2017 was $0.08 per share​