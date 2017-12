Dec 21 (Reuters) - Cryosite Ltd:

* ACCC INFORMED CO THAT IT DISCONTINUED ITS REVIEW OF PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO & CELL CARE AUSTRALIA PTY WITHOUT MAKING A DECISION

* NOTES ACCC TO CONTINUE INVESTIGATING CIRCUMSTANCES AROUND ENTRY INTO DEAL & CLOSING OF CRYOSITE'S CORD BLOOD & TISSUE COLLECTION OPERATIONS