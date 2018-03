March 1 (Reuters) - CryptoGlobal Corp:

* CRYPTOGLOBAL SECURES CAD $15 MILLION IN FINANCING

* CRYPTOGLOBAL CORP - PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO BUILD OUT CRYPTOGLOBAL’S GROWING MINING OPERATIONS

* CRYPTOGLOBAL CORP - TERMINATED PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF SPECIAL WARRANTS FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO CAD $10 MILLION