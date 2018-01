Jan 3 (Reuters) - Crystal Peak Minerals Inc:

* CRYSTAL PEAK MINERALS INC. ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* CRYSTAL PEAK MINERALS INC - APPOINTED JOHN MANSANTI AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE JANUARY 2ND

* CRYSTAL PEAK MINERALS INC - MANSANTI WILL REPLACE LANCE D'AMBROSIO WHO HAS STEPPED DOWN AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER