Jan 24 (Reuters) - Crystal Rock Holdings Inc:

* CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR ITS FISCAL YEAR ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2017

* CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS INC - QTRLY SALES $15 MILLION VERSUS $16.1 MILLION

* CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02