BRIEF-CSE Global Posts Qtrly Loss After Tax Of S$39.1 Million

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Cse Global Ltd:

* QTRLY LOSS AFTER TAX S$39.1 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT AFTER TAX S$6.3 MILLION

* Q4 PROFIT AFTER TAX AND NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS‍​ S$4.3 MILLION VERSUS S$6.2 MILLION

* “‍GROUP EXPECTS A MUCH BETTER PERFORMANCE IN FY2018”​

* ‍RECOMMENDED FINAL 1-TIER TAX-EXEMPT DIVIDEND OF 1.0 SINGAPORE CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR FY

* ‍ RECOMMENDED SPECIAL 1-TIER TAX-EXEMPT DIVIDEND OF 0.50 SINGAPORE CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR FY

* ‍Q4 REVENUE S$116.7 MILLION VERSUS S$78.3 MILLION