FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CSG Systems International reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.64
Sections
Featured
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
Politics
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
Sport
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 1, 2017 / 8:43 PM / in 14 hours

BRIEF-CSG Systems International reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.64

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - CSG Systems International Inc

* CSG Systems International reports results for third quarter 2017

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.64

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.44

* Q3 revenue $199.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $194.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CSG Systems International Inc - sees 2017 ‍revenues $775 million- $785 million​

* CSG Systems International Inc - sees 2017 ‍GAAP EPS $1.84 to $1.88​

* CSG Systems International Inc - sees ‍2017 non-GAAP EPS $2.48 to $2.59​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.